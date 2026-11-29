Filmmaker Arjun Sarja is set to direct a film inspired by the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor. The project will explore the events surrounding the attack and the military operation that followed.
Produced by Anup Mohan under the banner of Presidential Movies International, the film's puja ceremony was held on Saturday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, according to a press release.
The makers also shared a series of photographs from the ceremony on social media.
The film will centre on the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, in which 26 people were killed, and India's subsequent response through Operation Sindoor. The military operation involved strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The screenplay has been written by Major Vijay Bhargav. His military background is expected to lend the project an understanding of the realities of military service, sacrifice and national security.
According to the makers, the screenplay adopts a grounded approach to a story that demands authenticity and emotional depth.
The film is planned for release in nine languages.
The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, most of them tourists. The attack prompted widespread condemnation and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes were announced as a response to the Pahalgam attack, with India stating that the operation targeted terrorist facilities and was intended to avoid Pakistani military installations.