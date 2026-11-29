Filmmaker Arjun Sarja is set to direct a film inspired by the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor. The project will explore the events surrounding the attack and the military operation that followed.

Arjun Sarja's film on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

Produced by Anup Mohan under the banner of Presidential Movies International, the film's puja ceremony was held on Saturday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, according to a press release.