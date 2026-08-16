Declassified: Operation Sindoor releases, where can you watch the documentary?

The documentary premiered on Indian Independence Day and was broadcasted on Discovery Channel India from 9 pm to 11 pm. The two-part documentary can also be streamed on Discovery+ and JioTV.

Announcing the news, Discovery wrote on social media, "From top defence leaders to veteran journalists, the verdict is in. Declassified: Operation Sindoor isn't just a documentary, it’s a real, behind-the-scenes look at a crucial moment in India’s history."

Sai Abishek from Warner Bros. Discovery said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history."