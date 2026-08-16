Declassified: Operation Sindoor releases, where can you watch the documentary?

Declassified: Operation Sindoor, a two-part documentary series has premiered on August 15, 2026, marking India's 80th Independence Day. The military docu-series is about the military operation undertaken by Indian following the 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
On Friday, August 14, 2026, Discovery announced military docu-series, Declassified: Operation Sindoor, based on the military operation after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam shocked the country on April 22, 2025.
The documentary premiered on Indian Independence Day and was broadcasted on Discovery Channel India from 9 pm to 11 pm. The two-part documentary can also be streamed on Discovery+ and JioTV.
Announcing the news, Discovery wrote on social media, "From top defence leaders to veteran journalists, the verdict is in. Declassified: Operation Sindoor isn't just a documentary, it’s a real, behind-the-scenes look at a crucial moment in India’s history."
Sai Abishek from Warner Bros. Discovery said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history."
He added, "For this first documentary, we are honoured to bring perspectives from across all three branches of India’s armed forces alongside key experts and those closest to the operation. Being entrusted with this unprecedented access came with tremendous responsibility, and we approached it with the rigour, sensitivity and authenticity that the subject demands".
The documentary includes account of members from the army and other officials involved in Operation Sindoor, the military operation that was launched on May 7, 2026, that lasted 88-hour long
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