Nana Patekar stands by families affected by shelling after Operation Sindoor

Nana Patekar said he believes, during moments of crisis, one must be active and help those in need. Talking to the media, the actor said, "It is our responsibility to help when such incidents take place in the nation. They are our brothers and sisters. It is a collective responsibility for all of us. We haven't done any favours to any of them. This is what everyone should do".

The actor-filmmaker named his foundation after his parents, Nirmala and Gajanan and has taken up several initiatives to help in times of crisis. The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation is also known to be deeply involved with healthcare and education systems across India, working to improve upon the current infrastructure.

This time, the foundation teamed up with the Indian Army as well as the civil administration of Jammu and Kashmir to take forward the welfare work for those who live in the India-Pakistan border districts.

Nana Patekar, along with other trustees of the foundation was present at the Rajouri Garrison that they visited to distribute the rehabilitation packages to the families themselves.

Nana Patekar also expressed why he takes on such relief work despite the presence of governments. "The government did a lot, but don't be dependent on them, do something by yourself too. I feel satisfied when I become the reason for someone's happiness", the actor shared.