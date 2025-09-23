What these chiselled walls say about Kashmir through Naqsh… The Imprint exhibition

Stories engraved herein

“Epigraphy is basically text on buildings,” says Hakim Sameer Hamdani, conservationist and art historian who led the project. While explaining the process of documenting epigraphs, he says, “The first step was deciphering the text, then it was translated.” The text, which was not legible “in terms of what was seen on the surface”, was drawn on separate large sheets and displayed at the exhibition.

At the Kathi Darwaza, the main gateway of the Mughal city of Nagar Nagar built in 1597 CE, the epigraph notes that 200 masons were brought from mainland India and paid for their work — evidence of organised labour and supervision.

The 1676 CE Naidyar Kadal bridge in Rainawari, mentions the name of a local official, Chowdary Mahesh Shankar Das, who commissioned it during Aurangzeb’s reign, linking his home to a temple nearby.

Additionally, Pokhribal Devi Temple inscription of 1820 CE indicates the revival of Hindu shrines under Sikh rule, while a terracotta plaque from Masjid-i Aham Sharif (1872 CE) is unique as the only surviving inscription of its kind in Kashmir.

Some stones, like the chronogram from Zaina Lank, an artificial island in Wular Lake constructed in 1442 CE by Sultan Zain-al-Abidin, have also been housed in the Sri Pratap Singh Museum in Srinagar.