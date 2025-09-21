Egyptians outraged after ancient pharaoh’s bracelet was stolen from Cairo museum and melted down

Four suspects have been arrested and questioned, including a restoration specialist at the museum, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the restoration specialist who was arrested confessed to giving the bracelet to an acquaintance who owns a silver shop in Cairo’s Sayyeda Zainab district. It was later sold to the owner of a gold workshop for the equivalent of about $3,800. It was eventually sold for around $4,000 to a worker at another gold workshop, who melted the bracelet down to make other gold jewelry.

The suspects confessed to their crimes and the money was seized, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also released security camera video showing a shop owner receiving a bracelet, weighing it, and then paying one of the suspects.

The loss of a treasure that had survived for three millennia was painful to many people in Egypt, where there is great esteem for the nation’s ancient heritage.

Some questioned security measures at the museum and called for tightening these measures around the country’s treasures.

Monica Hanna, a prominent Egyptian archaeologist, called for suspending oversees exhibits “until better control” is implemented to secure the artifacts. Hanna is the dean at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, and campaigns for the return of Egyptian artifacts exhibited in museums overseas.

Malek Adly, an Egyptian human rights lawyer, called the theft “an alarm bell” for the government and said better security is needed for antiquities in exhibition halls and those in storage.

Amenemope ruled Egypt from Tanis in the Nile Delta during Egypt’s 21st Dynasty. The Tanis royal necropolis was discovered by the French archaeologist Pierre Montet in 1940, according to the Egyptian Museum.

The necropolis’ collection exhibits about 2,500 ancient artifacts, including golden funerary masks, silver coffins and golden jewels. The collection was restored in 2021 in cooperation with the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The theft reminded some of past cultural losses, including the brief disappearance of a Vincent van Gogh’s “Poppy Flowers” — then valued at $50 million — from another Cairo museum in 2010. That painting was recovered within hours.