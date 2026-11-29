Ranveer Singh, who recently created box office history with his Dhurandhar franchise, has begun working on his next project, Pralay. The upcoming zombie survival thriller has sparked considerable curiosity, with fans eager for a glimpse of the film.
However, after pictures from a scheduled shoot reportedly surfaced online, the makers have tightened security to prevent further leaks and keep Ranveer's look under wraps.
According to media reports, the ongoing shoot has shifted to a completely enclosed set at a prominent studio in Mumbai's Borivali. The makers are reportedly taking extra precautions to ensure that crucial sequences, particularly those featuring zombies, remain under wraps until the film's theatrical release.
"The makers want audiences to discover it on the big screen rather than through leaked clips. The Borivali set is a completely closed unit, with access being tightly controlled. Last week, we shot the large-scale sequence, including the zombie portions, in the controlled environment. Given the detailing involved in these scenes, it was important to keep the shoot away from prying eyes,” a source reportedly said.
Jointly produced by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films, Pralay features Ranveer alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film places Ranveer at the centre of a survival story set in Mumbai. The backdrop is that of an apocalyptic crisis. The makers have kept most plot details under wraps. According to reports, the zombie thriller is expected to explore the fight for survival as the world descends into chaos.
The film is directed by Jai Mehta, known for his work on Lootere and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Producer Ananya Birla recently offered a glimpse into the scale of the upcoming film during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Describing Pralay as a spectacle, she expressed hope that audiences would connect with the project.