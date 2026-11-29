Ranveer Singh, who recently created box office history with his Dhurandhar franchise, has begun working on his next project, Pralay. The upcoming zombie survival thriller has sparked considerable curiosity, with fans eager for a glimpse of the film.

However, after pictures from a scheduled shoot reportedly surfaced online, the makers have tightened security to prevent further leaks and keep Ranveer's look under wraps.

Pralay shoot moves to a tightly guarded set in Mumbai

According to media reports, the ongoing shoot has shifted to a completely enclosed set at a prominent studio in Mumbai's Borivali. The makers are reportedly taking extra precautions to ensure that crucial sequences, particularly those featuring zombies, remain under wraps until the film's theatrical release.