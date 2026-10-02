Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's remake takes a different road from Mohanlal's

The trailer came out on September 9, 2026. It picks up right where Drishyam 2 ended, but it does not follow the same path as the Malayalam film. The makers haven't shared plot details, so the twists are still a secret.

The Hindi film has a strong cast. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj appear alongside Devgn.

The first two Hindi Drishyam films were remakes of Mohanlal's films. The third is a new script written for the Hindi version. The franchise began with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller Drishyam in 2013, which ran in theatres for more than 150 days. It was later remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Ajay Devgn's Hindi version came out in 2015, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022 with Akshaye Khanna joining Tabu and Devgn. Until now, each Hindi film followed the Malayalam original.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Devgn said the final Hindi film has a completely different script from the Malayalam one. Devgn explained that the Malayalam team, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, made their third film as their own story. The Hindi team did not want to simply copy it, so they created something different.

Devgn has also said he hopes Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will watch the film. He even called Mohanlal personally to ask him to see it. It is a respectful gesture, since the Malayalam original started the whole franchise.

The Malayalam version continues George Kutty's story. The Hindi version gives Vijay Salgaonkar his own ending. Watching both is the best way to see how a great story can go in two different directions.