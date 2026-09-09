Drishyam 3 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Tabu to settle the score with Ajay Devgn

The cat-and-mouse chase that redefined modern Indian crime thrillers is officially reaching its grand finale. The trailer for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has arrived, promising a nail-biting showdown as Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as the protective family patriarch Vijay Salgaonkar. With Ajay stepping back into the lead, the film brings the curtain down on a complex murder mystery that has captivated cinema lovers for over a decade.
This time, the walls appear to be closing in fast. Vijay senses that his days of outsmarting the authorities are numbered, telling his wife Nandini, played by Shriya Saran, and their daughters that this is no longer a game of wits, but an unpredictable game of destiny. On their heels once again is Tabu, returning as the devastated yet relentless Meera Deshmukh. No longer interested in standard legal protocols, her motivation has turned entirely personal: “I don’t want justice anymore. I want revenge.”
Tabu is joined by formidable new adversaries, including Prakash Raj as a shrewd lawyer and Jaideep Ahlawat as a hard-hitting SP in the Crime Branch. With Akshaye Khanna exiting the project prior to filming, the casting of Jaideep and Prakash adds a fresh layer of volatile tension. Prakash's character cautions against underestimating the uneducated father, setting up a tense psychological duel against the familiar coastal backdrop of Goa.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who previously directed the second chapter, the thriller was constructed backwards from its secret climax. “When you write Drishyam, you first need to crack the climax,” Abhishek revealed. “When I wrote my version, I had one central idea, what if this happens, then what happens next? That’s the shock audiences will experience in theatres.”
Following its official preview launch in Panjim, excitement around the cinematic conclusion is rapidly mounting. As 2 October approaches, audiences can prepare for an exhilarating rollercoaster where survival, long-buried secrets and unyielding retribution finally collide.