Drishyam 3 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Tabu to settle the score with Ajay Devgn

Tabu is joined by formidable new adversaries, including Prakash Raj as a shrewd lawyer and Jaideep Ahlawat as a hard-hitting SP in the Crime Branch. With Akshaye Khanna exiting the project prior to filming, the casting of Jaideep and Prakash adds a fresh layer of volatile tension. Prakash's character cautions against underestimating the uneducated father, setting up a tense psychological duel against the familiar coastal backdrop of Goa.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who previously directed the second chapter, the thriller was constructed backwards from its secret climax. “When you write Drishyam, you first need to crack the climax,” Abhishek revealed. “When I wrote my version, I had one central idea, what if this happens, then what happens next? That’s the shock audiences will experience in theatres.”

Following its official preview launch in Panjim, excitement around the cinematic conclusion is rapidly mounting. As 2 October approaches, audiences can prepare for an exhilarating rollercoaster where survival, long-buried secrets and unyielding retribution finally collide.