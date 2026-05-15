‘Cinema keeps calling me back’: Esther Anil on returning as Anu in Drishyam 3 and growing up on screen
Having first won hearts as Anu in Drishyam, Esther Anil has quite literally grown up on screen. She began acting at a young age, appearing in films like Oru Naal Varum (2010) before becoming widely recognised through Drishyam (2013) and its sequel Drishyam 2 (2021). Over the years, she has also been part of projects like Nallavan (2010) and The Metro (2011), slowly building a career in Malayalam cinema while balancing her studies alongside. At one point, Esther even stepped away from films to focus on her education, moving to London to pursue her master’s degree and explore opportunities outside the industry. But cinema, as she puts it, had other plans — bringing her back with Drishyam 3, a story and team she has literally grown up with. Now at 25, she finds herself in a space that feels both familiar and new. In a candid chat, she speaks about returning to cinema after a break, dealing with being seen as a child actor even today and navigating a phase of uncertainty while figuring out what she wants to do next.
Since you’ve grown up playing Anu, how has the character changed for you in Drishyam 3 compared to the earlier films?
So, the truth is, when I left for my master’s degree to London, I thought I wouldn’t be doing films anymore. I was thinking of leaving completely. I was trying to build a career there, connecting with people and all that. That’s when this came out of the blue. It kind of changed my entire plan and I had to come back again. But, I always feel like things happen for a reason. So, for me also, it feels like a new start. After that break, I hadn’t done any films. So, Drishyam 3 is like stepping into the industry once again, but with people I know and a story I’m very familiar with. Now I feel like, for the next two-three years, I should properly do cinema. Earlier also, when I took a break, I didn’t want to do films. Even when I went for my master’s, I thought the same. But somehow, cinema keeps calling me back. So maybe there’s a reason.
Did returning feel familiar or like a completely new experience?
Not completely new. It felt familiar. But, I think everything was happening internally. I didn’t even tell anyone that this is my comeback or that I’m going to give it my all. Nothing like that. It’s something I realised during the process. Earlier, I would just show up and do things. Now I feel like I’m enjoying being part of cinema more. Even after this, when I listen to scripts, I’m putting more effort — meeting people, having proper conversations, etc. Maybe, also because now I don’t have anything else to fall back on immediately, so I feel like I should give this my 100 percent. It feels more genuine now. Before, sometimes it felt like something I had to do. Now it feels lighter. Like, let good films happen, let me reach out, let me explore. I’m in that zone now.
What was your first reaction when you heard Drishyam 3 was happening?
Honestly, I didn’t believe it (laughs). There were always rumours about Drishyam 3, so, I thought this was just another one. I saw it on social media. My mom actually sent it to me and asked if I saw it on the director’s page. Then I got a bit serious and called to check. That’s when I realised it was actually happening. Until then, I didn’t take it seriously at all.
Anu has gone through a lot. How did you approach her emotional state this time?
For Drishyam, it’s different because people already know the character. Even I’m very familiar with her. Also, the story doesn’t really revolve around Anu, so we didn’t go very deep into her emotional arc. But we tried to make her feel real for her age. Now she’s an adult, thinking about studies, her future, maybe going for higher education. At the same time, there’s this traumatic incident in her past. So she’s trying to keep things light at home, but something is always there in the back of her mind. We didn’t overthink it. It’s more about small, everyday behaviour that people of that age will relate to.
You’ve worked with Mohanlal for years. How has that dynamic changed?
My first film with him was actually before Drishyam. So, I’ve known him for a long time. When I was younger, it was more of a work relationship. Now it’s more open. We can actually have conversations. He’s very fun on set. When I was a kid, he would talk to me like I’m that age. Now the conversations have changed. Sometimes it feels like we’re just colleagues talking normally. Sometimes you realise how much experience he has. He has a lot of knowledge, strong opinions and different perspectives. It’s very comfortable. I’ve never had a bad experience working with him.
Do you feel people still see you as the child from Drishyam?
Yeah, that’s true. People still see me that way. I have mixed feelings about it. On one side, it’s nice because people still remember me. That’s a big thing. On the other side, I know I’ve grown. But, I’m not really stressing about it. I feel like once Drishyam 3 comes out, people might start seeing that change. Also, I don’t think I have control over how people see me. So I’ve stopped worrying about it too much.
What does your life look like right now, outside of films?
It’s actually quite boring (laughs). I wake up late, around 10 or 10.30 am. If I’m working out, I’ll do that. Otherwise, I just spend time scrolling, thinking about what to do next. In the evenings, I step out with friends. I feel like I’m in a bit of a transition phase. I keep planning trips so I have something to look forward to. Otherwise, I feel a little stuck. Sometimes, I also sit and read or discuss things like geopolitics with friends from my master’s. That makes me feel like I have some purpose.
How do you take care of your mental health?
I started therapy, which really helped. For me, it’s about having the right support system. First is family — making sure they know what’s going on with you. Then having a good group of friends where you can talk openly. I realised not everything you see online works for you. You have to find what works personally. For me, it’s a mix of therapy, conversations and just being aware of what I need.
Has your approach to fitness changed over time?
A lot. Earlier, I was very disciplined — eating healthy, doing yoga, all of that. After COVID-19, I became quite lazy. In London, I was just enjoying life, eating whatever I wanted. Now I’m trying to get back to some routine, but I’m not very strict. I’m somewhere in the middle — just trying to balance things and enjoy life as it comes.
How would you describe your personal style?
I feel like fashion these days is very trend-based and I get tired of following trends. For example, there’s this trend of stacking bangles. I really like it and I want to try it, but I know I’ll get tired of it in two days. Then I won’t know what to do with it. So, I usually stick to what I’m comfortable with — things I’ve been wearing for a while. There are small variations here and there, but nothing too drastic. But when it comes to events, it’s different. Stylists come in and style everything. I usually tell them what my comfort zone is and sometimes they push me to try something new. I actually enjoy that. I think I’m quite flexible that way.
What are you looking forward for the rest of this year?
I have a couple of projects coming up. But for now, I’m just taking things as they come and seeing how the year unfolds.
Drishyam 3 will release in theatres on May 21.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so