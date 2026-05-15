‘Cinema keeps calling me back’: Esther Anil on returning as Anu in Drishyam 3 and growing up on screen

A

So, the truth is, when I left for my master’s degree to London, I thought I wouldn’t be doing films anymore. I was thinking of leaving completely. I was trying to build a career there, connecting with people and all that. That’s when this came out of the blue. It kind of changed my entire plan and I had to come back again. But, I always feel like things happen for a reason. So, for me also, it feels like a new start. After that break, I hadn’t done any films. So, Drishyam 3 is like stepping into the industry once again, but with people I know and a story I’m very familiar with. Now I feel like, for the next two-three years, I should properly do cinema. Earlier also, when I took a break, I didn’t want to do films. Even when I went for my master’s, I thought the same. But somehow, cinema keeps calling me back. So maybe there’s a reason.