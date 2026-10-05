Actor Anirban Chakrabarti and filmmaker Joydeep Mukherjee decode the secret behind the Eken franchise

A

Joydeep: I don’t believe that we are the only two pillars. I think the screenplay and dialogues by Padmanabha Dasgupta and the original stories by Sujan Dasgupta are the two other pillars. There are many others too who give their valuable inputs to make it a better watch.

Yes, there always remains a challenge. I try to make sure that this story doesn’t look or sound anything like the previous one, and I try my best so that the audience forgets the previous shows after watching this.

Anirban: If you are playing one character repeatedly, you have to be extra cautious to keep it alive. It should look and sound similar so that there is continuity, and for the audience it is the same character but with a few new elements. And that is my responsibility as an actor, especially if it’s a franchise, to make sure that the new film outshines the previous films.