Before he became a star, Chiyaan Vikram was the voice behind these stars

Chiyaan Vikram is known for disappearing into characters, whether he’s playing a tortured lover, a gangster, a superhero or, well, several people in the same film. But before he became one of Tamil cinema’s most versatile leading men, he was quite literally the voice behind other actors.

From Ajith to Prabhu Deva: The stars who once had Vikram as their voice

Vikram began his career in the industry as a dubbing artist, long before becoming a full-fledged hero. And his early résumé makes for some seriously nostalgic reading.

One of his most notable assignments came with Ajith’s Amaravathi, released in 1993. The film marked Ajith’s acting debut, and Vikram provided his voice. It’s one of those bits of Tamil cinema trivia that feels almost surreal now: the voice of a future superstar came from an actor who would himself go on to become a major star. He also dubbed for the actor in Pasamalargal, where Ajith made a cameo appearance.