Before he became a star, Chiyaan Vikram was the voice behind these stars

Chiyaan Vikram is known for disappearing into characters, whether he’s playing a tortured lover, a gangster, a superhero or, well, several people in the same film. But before he became one of Tamil cinema’s most versatile leading men, he was quite literally the voice behind other actors.
Vikram began his career in the industry as a dubbing artist, long before becoming a full-fledged hero. And his early résumé makes for some seriously nostalgic reading.
One of his most notable assignments came with Ajith’s Amaravathi, released in 1993. The film marked Ajith’s acting debut, and Vikram provided his voice. It’s one of those bits of Tamil cinema trivia that feels almost surreal now: the voice of a future superstar came from an actor who would himself go on to become a major star. He also dubbed for the actor in Pasamalargal, where Ajith made a cameo appearance.
Then he dubbed for Prabhu Deva. Vikram dubbed for him in films including Kadhalan and Minsara Kanavu. The latter two films arrived during Prabhu Deva’s hugely popular dancing-hero phase, making Vikram an invisible but important part of those performances.
And it gets even more interesting with VIP. Vikram reportedly dubbed for both Abbas and Prabhu Deva in the film, but didn’t use the same voice for both. He changed his voice and dialect depending on the character, which gives you an early glimpse of the kind of vocal versatility that would later become one of his trademarks.
In fact, he went on to become the voice of Abbas, who had become the college heartthrob after his maiden appearance in the hit film, Kadhal Desam. He had dubbed for his Abbas in his debut and later went on to become his voice in films like Kandukondein Kandukondein, Poochuduva and Ini Ellam Sugame.
His dubbing work wasn’t restricted to Tamil actors either. During the early 1990s, Vikram also became a go-to voice for stars from other South Indian industries when their films were released in Tamil. He dubbed for Vineeth in Jaathi Malli (He also dubbed for his Pudhiya Mugam in Tamil) and for Malayalam star Jayaram in the Tamil version of Paava Koothu.
It’s easy to look back now and see all this as a footnote in Vikram’s career. But it was actually the foundation. Before audiences heard Vikram as the star, they were already hearing his voice, coming from some of the biggest young heroes of the era.
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