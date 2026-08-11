Chiyaan Vikram faces outrage over exotic monkey video

Chiyaan Vikram has caught some attention on social media for posting a video of himself enjoying the company of a huge lar gibbon. The video was eventually taken down within 24 hours. According to reports, it could be illegal to own a lar gibbon monkey as a pet without having the necessary paperwork. This issue has been linked to businessman CK Ranganathan, who is the father-in-law of Vikram’s daughter, Akshita.
As per reports, the lar gibbons that appeared in the video made by Chiyaan Vikram were reportedly transported from Manipur to Erode, Tamil Nadu, in June. Reports also suggested that the apes were purchased by Vikram on an official basis. However, doubts were expressed by the wildlife activists as to whether all the documentation was done.
Lar gibbons are endangered animals that are found in Southeast Asia. They are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as well as in Indian wildlife legislation. The Lar gibbon falls under CITES Appendix I, which is a very restrictive list of items for international trade.
The controversy over Chiyaan Vikram also brought attention to CK Ranganathan, the founder and chairman of CavinKare. Ranganathan is the father of Manu Ranjith, who is married to Vikram's daughter, Akshita.
According to reports, the Chennai Wildlife Warden Yogen Kulala visited Ranganathan at his place after the removal of the video. An inquiry into the matter had already been set in motion.
The Chiyaan Vikram case soon became an instant hit on social media, with users wondering if wealthy people get preferential treatment from the law. One person wrote, “Lol…man doesn't have movies and thought this would be fun to post, and now he is in trouble." Another person said, "It was very clear; I was surprised by the video."