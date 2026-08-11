Chiyaan Vikram faces outrage over exotic monkey video

Chiyaan Vikram has caught some attention on social media for posting a video of himself enjoying the company of a huge lar gibbon. The video was eventually taken down within 24 hours. According to reports, it could be illegal to own a lar gibbon monkey as a pet without having the necessary paperwork. This issue has been linked to businessman CK Ranganathan, who is the father-in-law of Vikram’s daughter, Akshita.

'Laws don't apply to the rich'; Chiyaan Vikram’s faces backlash on social media

As per reports, the lar gibbons that appeared in the video made by Chiyaan Vikram were reportedly transported from Manipur to Erode, Tamil Nadu, in June. Reports also suggested that the apes were purchased by Vikram on an official basis. However, doubts were expressed by the wildlife activists as to whether all the documentation was done.