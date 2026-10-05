The surprising reason Preity Zinta played a Malayali in Dil Se..

One of the lesser-known details about Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. (1998) is the Malayalam connection running through the film. It wasn’t just about the lush Kerala locations or the South Indian aesthetic. It also found its way into one of the film’s characters, Preity Zinta’s Preeti Nair.
The actress played Preeti, a young Malayali woman in the film. It was a small role, but an important early appearance for an actress who was still finding her feet in Hindi cinema.The connection becomes particularly interesting when you look at Jiya Jale, one of Dil Se..’s most memorable songs. While Lata Mangeshkar delivers the main Hindi vocals, the track also features Malayalam folk-style passages, giving it a distinctly Kerala feel.
The story goes that AR Rahman had incorporated a Malayalam choral element while developing the composition. When lyricist Gulzar heard it, he reportedly liked the Malayalam portions so much that he wanted them left untouched rather than replaced with Hindi lyrics. The Malayalam sections were associated with noted lyricist Gireesh Puthenchery and sung by MG Sreekumar, creating a lovely contrast with Mangeshkar’s vocals.
And this is where Preity Zinta’s character becomes an intriguing part of the story. Her character was eventually made Malayali to complement the Malayalam lyrics and the film’s wider Kerala setting. Jiya Jale was filmed across Kerala, using its backwaters, architecture, festivals and lush landscapes to create one of the film’s most visually striking sequences.
So, Preity Zinta’s Malayali identity was more than a random character detail. It complemented Mani Ratnam’s larger attempt to weave different Indian cultures into Dil Se.. — with Malayalam finding its way into the film through both character and music.
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