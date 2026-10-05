The surprising reason Preity Zinta played a Malayali in Dil Se..

One of the lesser-known details about Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. (1998) is the Malayalam connection running through the film. It wasn’t just about the lush Kerala locations or the South Indian aesthetic. It also found its way into one of the film’s characters, Preity Zinta’s Preeti Nair.

The hidden Malayalam connection behind Preity Zinta’s Dil Se... character

The actress played Preeti, a young Malayali woman in the film. It was a small role, but an important early appearance for an actress who was still finding her feet in Hindi cinema.The connection becomes particularly interesting when you look at Jiya Jale, one of Dil Se..’s most memorable songs. While Lata Mangeshkar delivers the main Hindi vocals, the track also features Malayalam folk-style passages, giving it a distinctly Kerala feel.