Preity Zinta takes legal action over deepfakes as AI clones threaten Bollywood elite

The relentless rise of artificial intelligence has unleashed a new crisis in Bollywood, with digital clones increasingly impersonating the country's biggest filmstars. In the latest high-profile legal battle, actor Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent injunction against the proliferation of unauthorised AI-generated deepfake videos, manipulated images and chatbot personas exploiting her likeness.
Preity argues that these hyper-realistic digital fabrications, which weaponise her trademark smile and identity for commercial gain, directly infringe upon her right to privacy and exclusive personality rights. The court has taken serious note, directing major tech intermediaries to collaborate on a practical protocol to swiftly purge the infringing content.
This legal intervention is part of an escalating industry-wide resistance. A string of Bollywood icons have recently approached courts to safeguard their digital identities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan successfully obtained a sweeping injunction from the Delhi High Court after AI chatbots and deepfakes portrayed her in obscene scenarios and false brand endorsements. Similarly, Arjun Kapoor secured ad-interim protection against the digital exploitation of his reputation across various online platforms.
Yet, as more filmstars seek judicial rescue, the legal landscape remains complex. India currently lacks a dedicated, statutory law governing personality rights. Instead, aggrieved celebrities must rely on a patchwork of constitutional privacy provisions under Article 21, the Information Technology Rules 2021 and common law principles of passing off. While the 36-hour takedown mandate under the IT Rules offers a tool to deter immediate online dissemination, the lack of explicit AI legislation means actors must fight resource-heavy, case-by-case battles. For now, the judiciary remains the only robust shield protecting India’s cinematic icons from being replaced by their own rogue digital reflections.