Preity Zinta takes legal action over deepfakes as AI clones threaten Bollywood elite

The relentless rise of artificial intelligence has unleashed a new crisis in Bollywood, with digital clones increasingly impersonating the country's biggest filmstars. In the latest high-profile legal battle, actor Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent injunction against the proliferation of unauthorised AI-generated deepfake videos, manipulated images and chatbot personas exploiting her likeness.

The battle for digital identity In Indian cinema

Preity argues that these hyper-realistic digital fabrications, which weaponise her trademark smile and identity for commercial gain, directly infringe upon her right to privacy and exclusive personality rights. The court has taken serious note, directing major tech intermediaries to collaborate on a practical protocol to swiftly purge the infringing content.