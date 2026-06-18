Bombay HC allows Preity Zinta to sue online platforms for Personality Rights infringement

Actress Preity Zinta has filed a plea alleging that various online platforms like Meta and Google created, uploaded and disseminated content on her generated from artificial intelligence (AI), thereby violating her personality rights and copyright and causing huge damage to her reputation and reputation.

Preity Zinta becomes the latest celeb to head to court for Personality Rights violation

The actress also alleged violation of his moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957. A single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed her plea seeking patent permission, allowing the actress to file an injunction suit.

The Bombay High Court also observed that since the objectionable activities and acts were organised on online platforms and many of the respondent parties had their offices outside Mumbai, some part of the trial was beyond the jurisdiction of the court. Granting the patent permission, the court said it will have the right to hear, examine and dispose of the suit.