Preity Zinta’s watch, worth Rs.35 lakh, just broke the internet at IPL 2026

This small timepiece model that Preity Zinta wears is made of an 18K yellow gold casing, which is 22mm wide and 30mm long. It has a slender body and stands at 6mm thick. The body of the watch is embellished with dazzling diamonds, even having a diamond-studded crown. Its face is silvery and has roman numerals with blue sword-like hands.

The true uniqueness of Preity Zinta's watch lies in the bracelet. This highly flexible bracelet is designed to look like a panther. It makes the difference between a watch and an exquisite jewel piece. Indeed, it belongs to the category of most desired watches from the Cartier catalogue. Being waterproof to a depth of 30 meters and powered by quartz movement, it can provide you with precise hours.

The watch comes in various forms, such as in different gold tones like rose or yellow, as well as with surfaces that are either satin or diamond-shaped. The watch gains more glow in each case. Preity Zinta looked simple and elegant in her red T-shirt, which read ‘Punjab De Sher,’ green sweatpants, and a bomber jacket in red and white colours of Punjab Kings.