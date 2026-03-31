Radhika Merchant’s pink watch could buy you a luxurious 4BHK apartment in South Mumbai

Radhika Merchant’s pink watch was one of the biggest talking points at Wankhede Stadium during the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders game on March 29. The match got plenty of applause while Radhika’s rare Richard Millie watch watch also quietly caught the fashionistas’ attention. According to reports, this limited edition watch only has 10 pieces.
The pink-coloured Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire being worn by Radhika Merchant is a one-of-a-kind product. The transparent case of the device is also a contributor to the uniqueness of the craftsmanship of this product. The sapphire case of the device takes over 1000 hours of machining and polishing to finish. The synthetic sapphire case is not only transparent but also provides durability.
Inside the watch, it is equipped with a flying tourbillon and a flying barrel. These components are enclosed in a completely skeletonised design. This means that the entire movement is visible. It is designed to allow light to pass through, which is visually appealing.
Radhika Merchant’s pink watch also went viral because of its Gothic architectural elements. The internal design resembles ribbed vaults and Gothic symmetry. The watch base plate is made of titanium and coated with 5N gold PVD. The rhodium-coated wheels and bridge system provide depth without adding weight. The watch design is minimal yet complex.
This model is available in three limited editions. The clear sapphire edition is inspired by the sunlight on the waves. It provides a soft glow with the use of SuperLuminova. It provides movement even when the watch is still.
Radhika Merchant’s pink watch is not just about looks; it is light yet strong. It is a blend of technology and art. The smooth surface of sapphire is a contrast to the metallic technology inside.
Ambanis, however, are known to own such rare and luxurious pieces. In 2024, Nita Ambani was seen wearing an incredible 100-carat yellow diamond neckpiece that included a large yellow diamond as the main focal point. It had five-strand diamond necklace containing only brilliant stones. The craftspeople employed by Kantilal Chhotalal have invested more than 1,000 man hours to produce this extraordinary piece of fine jewellery.
The jeweller described that the central yellow diamond was surrounded by portrait cut diamonds and accompanied by an 80 carat emerald cut solitaire drop. The stone itself costs $3million dollars, which is around Rs. 24 crores. The description of the necklace was that it had five rows of perfectly matched round solitaires, which created a ‘river of brilliance’ to complement the yellow colour.