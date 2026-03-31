Radhika Merchant’s pink watch could buy you a luxurious 4BHK apartment in South Mumbai

Inside the watch, it is equipped with a flying tourbillon and a flying barrel. These components are enclosed in a completely skeletonised design. This means that the entire movement is visible. It is designed to allow light to pass through, which is visually appealing.

Radhika Merchant’s pink watch also went viral because of its Gothic architectural elements. The internal design resembles ribbed vaults and Gothic symmetry. The watch base plate is made of titanium and coated with 5N gold PVD. The rhodium-coated wheels and bridge system provide depth without adding weight. The watch design is minimal yet complex.

This model is available in three limited editions. The clear sapphire edition is inspired by the sunlight on the waves. It provides a soft glow with the use of SuperLuminova. It provides movement even when the watch is still.

Radhika Merchant’s pink watch is not just about looks; it is light yet strong. It is a blend of technology and art. The smooth surface of sapphire is a contrast to the metallic technology inside.

Ambanis, however, are known to own such rare and luxurious pieces. In 2024, Nita Ambani was seen wearing an incredible 100-carat yellow diamond neckpiece that included a large yellow diamond as the main focal point. It had five-strand diamond necklace containing only brilliant stones. The craftspeople employed by Kantilal Chhotalal have invested more than 1,000 man hours to produce this extraordinary piece of fine jewellery.