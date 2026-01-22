Luxury label unveils 'Vantara' watch worth INR 12 crores featuring a mini Anant Ambani!

American luxury watch brand Jacob & Co. has launched the Vantara watch. It is a one-of-a-kind timepiece that takes inspiration from Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation project, “Vantara”. The watch boasts a hand-painted figure of Anant Ambani in the center of the dial, adorned by a lion and a Bengal tiger. The inspiration for the design has been drawn from India's diverse wildlife resources and is also part of the ideals associated with “Vantara”.
The watch is the fusion of luxury and fine artistry. The green camouflage background is set with 397 gemstones amounting to a total of 21.98 carats. The gemstones used include demantoid garnets, tsavorites, and green sapphires along with white diamonds, giving the watch a three-dimensional appearance. The watch’s figurine of Anant Ambani signifies his role in developing the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat.
The company hasn't announced the official price. But according to reports, this Vantara watch has been priced around $1.5 million, which is approximately Rs. 12 crore. Jacob Arabo, founder of the brand, said that the brand's vision is to push creative barriers in watchmaking.
The design of the luxury watch is characterised and inspired by the Vantara facility, a 3,500-acre private wildlife refuge located inside the Reliance Jamnagar complex.
The Vantara facility houses modern veterinary hospitals and holds more than 150,000 animals. This demonstrates the magnitude of the impact of private conservation initiatives and efforts in India. Anant was also in the headlines recently during Messi’s India visit. The billionaire gifted him a limited edition Richard Miille RM003-V2 GMT Tourbillon Asia Edition watch.