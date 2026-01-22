Luxury label unveils 'Vantara' watch worth INR 12 crores featuring a mini Anant Ambani!

American luxury watch brand Jacob & Co. has launched the Vantara watch. It is a one-of-a-kind timepiece that takes inspiration from Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation project, “Vantara”. The watch boasts a hand-painted figure of Anant Ambani in the center of the dial, adorned by a lion and a Bengal tiger. The inspiration for the design has been drawn from India's diverse wildlife resources and is also part of the ideals associated with “Vantara”.

All the inside scoop on the design and craftsmanship of the famous Vantara watch

The watch is the fusion of luxury and fine artistry. The green camouflage background is set with 397 gemstones amounting to a total of 21.98 carats. The gemstones used include demantoid garnets, tsavorites, and green sapphires along with white diamonds, giving the watch a three-dimensional appearance. The watch’s figurine of Anant Ambani signifies his role in developing the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat.