Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi a USD 1.2 Million watch during Vantara visit

During his visit to Vantara, the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Lionel Messi, the global football icon, received an extraordinary luxurious gift. The moment that grabbed all the attention was when Anant Ambani, during a private visit, gifted a rare Richard Mille watch worth approximately 1.2 million USD (₹10 crore) to Messi. The act of gift-giving, in no time, became the topic of discussion not only on social media but also in the international media outlets.
The luxury watch gifted to Messi is said to be the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon, which is one of the most luxurious models made by the Swiss luxury watchmaker. This watch is considered a "limited Asia Edition" with only a few units made worldwide. The RM 003-V2 is a highly technical masterpiece. It has a hand-wound tourbillon movement, dual time zone display, power reserve indicator, and a Carbon TPT case, thus making it not only a collector's piece but also a symbol of the highest-quality craftsmanship.
It was confirmed by the visuals of the visit that the watch was given to Messi, and he was seen wearing it shortly after he arrived at Vantara. The moment went viral, and the fans were seen applauding the event and also pointing out the fact that Messi has a long association with Richard Mille, a brand which he has used multiple times during his professional career.
Messi's trip to Vantara was not limited to the moment of Anant Ambani gifting him a watch. The Argentine superstar was treated with the lovely Indian customs like aarti and ceremonial offerings, which, notably, signify the cultural importance of the occasion. Moreover, he toured the vast nature care centre, meeting the wildlife care workers and learning about the rehabilitation of the elephants, big cats, and other animals that have been rescued. Pictures of Messi warmly hugging Anant Ambani during their meeting have gone viral in no time.
Vantara, a project of the Reliance Group, has set itself high goals to become one of the most ambitious wildlife conservation projects in India, and with Messi present, the project was seen by the world. This visit of the sports and philanthropy star, along with the fusion of culture and conservation, is what made Vantara go global in the first place.
