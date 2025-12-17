Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi a USD 1.2 Million watch during Vantara visit

It was confirmed by the visuals of the visit that the watch was given to Messi, and he was seen wearing it shortly after he arrived at Vantara. The moment went viral, and the fans were seen applauding the event and also pointing out the fact that Messi has a long association with Richard Mille, a brand which he has used multiple times during his professional career.

Messi's trip to Vantara was not limited to the moment of Anant Ambani gifting him a watch. The Argentine superstar was treated with the lovely Indian customs like aarti and ceremonial offerings, which, notably, signify the cultural importance of the occasion. Moreover, he toured the vast nature care centre, meeting the wildlife care workers and learning about the rehabilitation of the elephants, big cats, and other animals that have been rescued. Pictures of Messi warmly hugging Anant Ambani during their meeting have gone viral in no time.

Vantara, a project of the Reliance Group, has set itself high goals to become one of the most ambitious wildlife conservation projects in India, and with Messi present, the project was seen by the world. This visit of the sports and philanthropy star, along with the fusion of culture and conservation, is what made Vantara go global in the first ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌place.