Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumoured BF, who works at Anant Ambani's Vantara

Who exactly is Walker Blanco?

Walker hails from the United States, with roots in Chicago, Illinois. According to his Facebook profile, he spent much of his early life in Miami, Florida, and completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School. A brush with the showbiz world isn't new to him; Walker was a former model before stepping away from the spotlight. Interestingly, he now has ties to India’s business royalty. Walker is currently associated with Vantara, the ambitious wildlife conservation project owned by Anant Ambani. While details about his exact role at Vantara remain under wraps, it's clear that his passion for wildlife aligns seamlessly with the organisation’s ethos. Whether Walker is permanently based in India is yet to be confirmed. He keeps sharing photographs of the wildlife on his social media account.