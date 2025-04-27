Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumoured BF, who works at Anant Ambani's Vantara

Ananya Panday has sparked fresh romance rumours, and this time, it's with a certain Walker Blanco. The actress attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant alongside Walker, reportedly introducing him to close friends and family as her ‘partner’ — and naturally, the internet is scrambling to know more.
Walker hails from the United States, with roots in Chicago, Illinois. According to his Facebook profile, he spent much of his early life in Miami, Florida, and completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School. A brush with the showbiz world isn't new to him; Walker was a former model before stepping away from the spotlight. Interestingly, he now has ties to India’s business royalty. Walker is currently associated with Vantara, the ambitious wildlife conservation project owned by Anant Ambani. While details about his exact role at Vantara remain under wraps, it's clear that his passion for wildlife aligns seamlessly with the organisation’s ethos. Whether Walker is permanently based in India is yet to be confirmed. He keeps sharing photographs of the wildlife on his social media account.
For context, Vantara — located in Jamnagar, Gujarat — is a sprawling initiative spearheaded by Anant Ambani, who recently made headlines after being appointed Whole-Time Director on the board of Reliance Industries Limited.
As Ananya and Walker’s pictures continue to swirl across social media, fans are already abuzz with speculation about their budding relationship. While neither has officially commented, their public appearance together at one of India’s most high-profile weddings certainly says a lot.