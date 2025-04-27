Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to walk the red carpet in a Sabyasachi creation, confirms popular platform

The internet is buzzing, entertainment sites are alive with chatter and social media is practically on fire and it’s no wonder! The news is out: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s badshah, is set to make his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala this May.
Diet Sabya has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will grace the iconic carpet in stunning designs by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The rumour mill has been spinning for weeks, but their latest Instagram post has made it official. “As per our sources obviously,” the account teased, before confirming that the ‘two titans’ are joining forces for Met Gala 2025. The post sent Threads and Twitter into a frenzy.
The speculation began when Diet Sabya hinted at a major Bollywood fashion moment. Fans quickly pieced together the clues, identifying SRK as the Bollywood star and Sabyasachi as the luxury brand in question. While some had thrown names like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh into the mix, the confirmation of the King of Bollywood has undoubtedly taken centre stage.
This year’s theme for the exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy. With SRK’s star power and Sabyasachi’s exquisite craftsmanship, expectations are soaring for a truly unforgettable moment on the Met steps.