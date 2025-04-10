SRK or Amitabh? Which major Bollywood superstar will make their MET Gala debut this year?

Shared by the ever-mysterious fashion watchdog account Diet Sabya, the post read: “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut.” No names were mentioned, of course, but that hasn't stopped the internet from going into full detective mode. The phrase “first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet” has led many to believe the superstar in question is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Given the grandeur of the Met Gala and the mention of a ‘monumental’ collaboration, fans are pointing to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as the fashion force behind the look. If true, this would mark SRK’s first-ever appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraising gala — a history-making moment indeed.

Others, however, are rooting for megastar Amitabh Bachchan or flamboyant fashion favourite Ranveer Singh, both known for their red carpet statements. Meanwhile, it’s also being speculated that Kiara Advani — currently expecting her first child — is confirmed to attend the Gala this year.