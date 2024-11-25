Radhika Merchant dazzles in a pastel lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at a friend’s wedding

Radhika Merchant, the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, recently made a stunning appearance at a friend’s wedding. Radhika, known for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads in a breathtaking pastel-hued lehenga.
The ensemble, designed by renowned fashion duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. The ice blue and baby pink hues of the lehenga created a soft and romantic look, while the intricate silver zari embroidery and sequin work added a touch of glamour.
To complement her outfit, Radhika opted for a stunning array of jewellery. A diamond-and-pearl-studded choker, a multi-layered pearl necklace, a delicate mangal sutra, statement earrings, stacked bangles, a maang tikka, and multiple rings adorned her fingers.
Her makeup was equally impressive, with soft smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and a glossy pink lip. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, completing the elegant look.
Radhika’s appearance at the wedding has once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to effortlessly carry off traditional Indian attire. Her wedding to Anant Ambani earlier this year was a grand affair, attended by numerous celebrities and dignitaries. The couple’s wedding festivities were a lavish affair, with opulent celebrations and breathtaking outfits.