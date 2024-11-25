Radhika Merchant dazzles in a pastel lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at a friend’s wedding

Radhika Merchant, the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, recently made a stunning appearance at a friend’s wedding. Radhika, known for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads in a breathtaking pastel-hued lehenga.

The ensemble, designed by renowned fashion duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. The ice blue and baby pink hues of the lehenga created a soft and romantic look, while the intricate silver zari embroidery and sequin work added a touch of glamour.

To complement her outfit, Radhika opted for a stunning array of jewellery. A diamond-and-pearl-studded choker, a multi-layered pearl necklace, a delicate mangal sutra, statement earrings, stacked bangles, a maang tikka, and multiple rings adorned her fingers.