Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a blue georgette sari by Anita Dongre at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stunning appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony on Saturday night. The actress opted for a beautiful blue georgette sari from the renowned designer Anita Dongre.
The sari, adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and shimmering sequins, exuded elegance and sophistication. The nature-inspired prints and glittering tassel beads on the pallu made it perfect for festive occasions. Kareena paired the sari with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline and intricate embroidery.
To complete her look, Kareena accessorised with a statement choker necklace, a matching bracelet, diamond rings, and block heels. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on dewy skin, soft smoky eyes, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding a touch of glam to her overall look.
The Arvia Printed Georgette Saree, as it’s called, is priced at INR 80,000 for the sari with an unstitched blouse. However, if you prefer a stitched choli, the ensemble costs INR 1,05,000. For those who prefer a pre-draped sari with a stitched blouse, the price is INR 1,13,000.
Kareena’s stunning appearance has once again solidified her status as a style icon. Her ability to effortlessly blend tradition and modernity continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts.