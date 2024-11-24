Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a blue georgette sari by Anita Dongre at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stunning appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony on Saturday night. The actress opted for a beautiful blue georgette sari from the renowned designer Anita Dongre.

The sari, adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and shimmering sequins, exuded elegance and sophistication. The nature-inspired prints and glittering tassel beads on the pallu made it perfect for festive occasions. Kareena paired the sari with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline and intricate embroidery.