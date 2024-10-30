Slay it like Shruti Haasan this Diwali; outfit ideas to stand out

Indo-Western in red

Step into the spirit of Diwali with bold elegance, just like Shruti Haasan, who masterfully blends traditional elements with a modern flair in her red indo-western ensemble. This festive season, let your outfit reflect not just your style but also the vibrant and fierce spirit within you. With the right combination of colours and designs, you can create a look that is both radiant and powerful, perfect for celebrating the joyous occasion.