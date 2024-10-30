From Varun Dhawan to Natasa Stankovic, celebrities bring glamour and style to Anshul Garg’s Diwali bash

Anshul Garg’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities turning out in their festive finest. The event saw a dazzling display of traditional and contemporary fashion, with each star adding their own unique flair to the celebrations.
Natasa Stankovic, accompanied by fitness coach Alexander Alex, shimmered in a black and gold sequin sari, complete with a draped blouse and statement jewellery. Jacqueline Fernandez opted for an elegant ivory anarkali kurta set, while Varun Dhawan went for a more casual denim-on-denim look, proving that Diwali style can be both glamorous and relaxed.
Palak Tiwari exuded traditional charm in a black anarkali gown adorned with intricate gold embroidery and mirrorwork. Wamiqa Gabbi chose an ivory sharara set, accessorised with Chandbalis and a sleek updo. Nargis Fakhri made a statement in an ivory lehenga set, featuring a cropped blouse and a sheer chiffon jacket, completing her look with minimal makeup and elegant jewellery.
The Diwali bash was a testament to the diversity of Indian fashion, with each celebrity showcasing their personal style while celebrating the festival of lights. From shimmering sarees to intricately embroidered ensembles, the stars brought their A-game to the festive gathering.
