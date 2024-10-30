From Varun Dhawan to Natasa Stankovic, celebrities bring glamour and style to Anshul Garg’s Diwali bash

Anshul Garg’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities turning out in their festive finest. The event saw a dazzling display of traditional and contemporary fashion, with each star adding their own unique flair to the celebrations.

Natasa Stankovic, accompanied by fitness coach Alexander Alex, shimmered in a black and gold sequin sari, complete with a draped blouse and statement jewellery. Jacqueline Fernandez opted for an elegant ivory anarkali kurta set, while Varun Dhawan went for a more casual denim-on-denim look, proving that Diwali style can be both glamorous and relaxed.