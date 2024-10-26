Tinsel town stars attend Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap's Diwali party

A string of Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Sharvari, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among others attended actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash.

Others who were seen soaking in the festive fervor included names such as Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonali Bendre, Angad Bedi, Surveen Chawla and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Ayushmann, on his Instagram stories, shared a string of pictures posing with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi, who looked every inch beautiful as she dressed in an earthy coloured saree paired with a mirror work blouse. Ayushmann looked dapper in black Indian wear.

He also re-shared a picture posing with his wife and his Dream Girl co-star Nushratt for a selfie at the gathering that took place at Ayushmann and Tahira's Mumbai home.