Was Norman Osborn always evil? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 answers

Fans have argued for decades about whether Norman Osborn was made a monster by the Goblin serum or was one all along. Marvel's landmark Amazing Spider-Man #1000 may have settled the question, and the answer is darker than a chemical accident.

Green Goblin’s evil wasn’t the serum, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 says

The anniversary issue includes Requiem for a Goblin, a story by longtime Spider-Man writer J.M. DeMatteis with art by Humberto Ramos. It picks up at the funeral of Harry Osborn, who died back in The Spectacular Spider-Man #200 and whose death has stayed intact for more than 30 years.

A funeral in Peter's mind

Peter Parker can't shake one question: did Harry die as his best friend, or as the Goblin? The question summons imagined versions of both Harry and Norman, and the three have it out inside Peter's head.