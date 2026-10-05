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Was Norman Osborn always evil? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 answers

Marvel’s anniversary issue explores whether Norman Osborn was born evil or made into the Green Goblin
Norman Osborn’s evil
Marvel’s latest Spider-Man story offers a chilling new take on the origins of Norman Osborn’s evil
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Fans have argued for decades about whether Norman Osborn was made a monster by the Goblin serum or was one all along. Marvel's landmark Amazing Spider-Man #1000 may have settled the question, and the answer is darker than a chemical accident.

Green Goblin’s evil wasn’t the serum, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 says

The anniversary issue includes Requiem for a Goblin, a story by longtime Spider-Man writer J.M. DeMatteis with art by Humberto Ramos. It picks up at the funeral of Harry Osborn, who died back in The Spectacular Spider-Man #200 and whose death has stayed intact for more than 30 years.

A funeral in Peter's mind

Peter Parker can't shake one question: did Harry die as his best friend, or as the Goblin? The question summons imagined versions of both Harry and Norman, and the three have it out inside Peter's head.

Peter points the finger at Norman, blaming the emotional abuse of Harry's childhood for the man he became. Norman answers by pointing further up the family tree, at his own father, Amberson Osborn. In Norman's telling, rage and trauma are an Osborn legacy handed from father to son, and evil is simply the family inheritance.

Not the serum, not the mask

The scene suggests the Green Goblin identity and the serum were never the source of Norman's cruelty. They were the outlet for something that had been passed down for generations. The article's analysis frames the Goblin as an expression of evil, not its root, and notes the persona still whispers in Norman's ear, tempting him to put the mask back on. That reading fits with Norman's recent turn as an ally of Peter and the Spider-heroes.

Peter refuses the fatalism

The story doesn't let the Osborn legacy have the last word. Peter rejects the idea that Harry's fate was inevitable and insists that Harry chose decency and self-sacrifice at the end. With help from Mary Jane Watson's words of comfort, he lets go of his doubts and decides to remember Harry as the friend who loved him.

The explanation comes from Norman himself, as imagined by Peter, and the story's hero disagrees with it. Whether this counts as an 'official' origin for the Goblin's evil is debatable, but the issue gives readers a new angle on the Osborns: the Goblin may be less a curse than a choice, and the family's pain may explain the evil without excusing it.

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