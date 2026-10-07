The Odyssey returns to IMAX as Digger flops: Tom Cruise film could lose $150 million

Tom Cruise’s Digger had a gala premiere with even Prince William and Kate Middleton attending it. However the movie failed to keep up to the expectations of the audience. After its theatrical release on October 2, it has underperformed to such an extent that within just five days of its release The Odyssey is having a rerun in IMAX.
For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s mega project The Odyssey which released earlier this year is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem describing the two-decade journey of Odysseus essayed by Matt Damon. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others in major characters.
Digger on the other hand is a story of Digger Rockwell a wealthy oil tycoon. Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, it stars Tom Cruise in the titular role in this dark comedy. The narrative is consciously provocative where Digger is secretly responsible for a catastrophe and then becomes hell bent on proving that he can be a saviour too. While the movie plays with themes like climate, capitalism, wealth and more, the shift of Cruise’s action hero-image to an ageing politically correct capitalist may not have worked in favour of the movie leading to its underperformance.
Why is The Odyssey returning while Digger is underperforming?
The Odyssey has already proven its success during its original theatrical run from July 17, 2026 onwards. And while the movie did go out of run from theatres, the conversation and praises never ended. Hundreds of people still missed the opportunity to watch the movie in theatres, so a re-run is bringing them, along with previous viewers, back to the cinema hall. Digger on the other hand has already run into financial loses and absent viewership within less than a week of its release.
However, it is important to note that Digger is not completely taken down from theatre projections. It is simply that The Odyssey is returning to more halls by cutting down Digger shows. That is because people are willing to pay to watch and re-watch The Odyssey. Moreover, because The Odyssey was the first film to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, It was a likely choice to fill the halls.