Why is The Odyssey returning while Digger is underperforming?

The Odyssey has already proven its success during its original theatrical run from July 17, 2026 onwards. And while the movie did go out of run from theatres, the conversation and praises never ended. Hundreds of people still missed the opportunity to watch the movie in theatres, so a re-run is bringing them, along with previous viewers, back to the cinema hall. Digger on the other hand has already run into financial loses and absent viewership within less than a week of its release.

However, it is important to note that Digger is not completely taken down from theatre projections. It is simply that The Odyssey is returning to more halls by cutting down Digger shows. That is because people are willing to pay to watch and re-watch The Odyssey. Moreover, because The Odyssey was the first film to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, It was a likely choice to fill the halls.