The Batman Part II production paused: Director Matt Reeves steps away for a family matter

The filming of The Batman Part II has been halted for now following the departure of the director, Matt Reeves, due to personal reasons. DC Studios has acknowledged the halt and expressed its full support for the director, saying that they look forward to working with him again in the future. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 18, 2028.

The Batman Part II faces another production setback

The production of The Batman Part II had already started in London in June after a long time spent in pre-production. The movie had encountered various setbacks before starting its production process, during which Matt and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin were writing the script.