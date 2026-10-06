The Batman Part II production paused: Director Matt Reeves steps away for a family matter

The filming of The Batman Part II has been halted for now following the departure of the director, Matt Reeves, due to personal reasons. DC Studios has acknowledged the halt and expressed its full support for the director, saying that they look forward to working with him again in the future. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 18, 2028.
The production of The Batman Part II had already started in London in June after a long time spent in pre-production. The movie had encountered various setbacks before starting its production process, during which Matt and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin were writing the script.
It is not known yet whether the recent halt will impact the release date of the movie set for February 18, 2028. There has not been any new release date announcement. There is no information on why Matt Reeves stopped this project midway.
Robert Pattinson will again portray Bruce Wayne and Batman, whereas Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth. Colin Farrell will once again play the character of Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. Some new characters have been added to the cast, such as Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.
The Batman, which was released in 2022 and grossed $770.3 million globally, was also directed by Matt Reeves. He also worked on the creation of the spinoff series The Penguin, featuring Colin Farrell. Matt is also a producer for the upcoming DC movie Clayface, which features the Batman character and will premiere on October 23.
The Batman II production delay occurs as Skydance is finishing up its acquisition of Warner Bros. DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to stay on with the new ownership, while Warner Bros. movie executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy are exiting the company.