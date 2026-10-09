Crystal Hefner urges Jessica Biel to rethink playing Hugh Hefner's wife in Playmates

Crystal Hefner has reportedly made a direct appeal to Jessica Biel, asking her to reconsider her role as the wife of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in the upcoming film Playmates. According to reports, the request comes from an insider close to the situation and has added a fresh wrinkle to a project that is already drawing attention.

All you need to know about Playmates

Biel was announced as part of the cast earlier this year, joining Bill Pullman, who plays Hefner, and Lily-Rose Depp. The film marks the feature writing and directing debut of Lorraine Nicholson. The story follows a 13-year-old girl who treats the Playboy Mansion as her second home and forms an unlikely friendship with an aspiring Playmate competing for the title of Playmate of the Month.

Biel's character is fictional. She is not based on any of Hefner's three real wives, a point that may matter as the debate unfolds.

Crystal Hefner, who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017, has become one of the most outspoken critics of life inside the Mansion. Her 2024 memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, became a bestseller and painted a far darker picture than the glamorous image the brand long promoted. She has publicly described the marriage as emotionally abusive and spoken about the control and objectification that defined the household.