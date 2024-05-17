Jessica Biel says that her marriage to Justin Timberlake is a work in progress

"It's always a work in progress, right? It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect. Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For parents who are gone a lot, that has been really helpful. Just finding the time we can connect and see each other in person or get him with the kids," the actress revealed on a popular chat show.

"We've never done this before with two; I'm exhausted. There've been four shows. I don't know how he's going to do it or how we're going to do it, but we're going to get through it somehow, some way!" added Jessica, who has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and has sons Silias and Finneas with him.

Jessica has released A Kids Book About Periods and talked about how she wants her sons to be aware of female reproductive health, reports an online portal.

"It was kind of an accident. Female reproductive health has always been interesting to me. It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, de-stigmatise and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource," she said.

The actress added that it is important for everybody to know about the changes a family member or a loved one is experiencing.