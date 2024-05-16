Sophie Turner says she contemplated terminating her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas

In Bali, Sophie found out she was pregnant and said that was on the news for a week. “Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week,” the actress told an entertainment portal.

Sophie then said she threw the pregnancy test at Joe Jonas, asking, "What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?"

The Dark Phoenix actress shared that she didn't know if she wanted to be a mother at the time and even spoke to therapists about her feelings.

“When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous." She added that she did not know if she wanted to be a mother and changed her mind after discussing it with Joe. "I just knew I had to have her,” Sophie said.