Darth Vader's lightsaber to go under hammer with a $1 million starting bid

Darth Vader's lightsaber is set to go up for auction once again with a reserve price of $1 million. Heritage Auctions will auction off the unique item on November 12, 2026, during what is known as The Ultimate Star Wars Auction. The lightsaber has been used in the movies The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).
Darth Vader’s lightsaber was auctioned for $3.65 million in September 2025 at Propstore. However, there is another movie weapon that outperformed this one. Mark Hamill's lightsaber, used in the film The Empire Strikes Back, was auctioned for $3.75 million at Heritage Auctions on July 15, 2026. According to sources, it broke the record for the most expensive Star Wars prop ever sold at auction. The lot also included a cast of Hamill's hand, recalling the scene in which Vader severs Luke Skywalker's hand.
In addition to these, other items on sale in the November auction include the blaster carried by Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back, which is listed at a starting price of $100,000. There are the lightsabers that have been used by Hayden Christensen in his roles as Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. They are priced at $8,000 to $30,000. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsabers from the three movies in the prequel list at a starting price of $8,000 to $10,000.
This auction also includes the third draft screenplay from the original Star Wars signed by Anthony Daniels, who portrayed C-3PO. This item starts at a bid of $20,000. Other items include 69 signed Star Wars Funko Pop! vinyl characters that start at $2,500. The authenticated signatures include Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, Ewan McGregor, Adam Driver, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Rosario Dawson, and Andy Serkis.
Darth Vader's lightsaber is not the only Star Wars prop weapon to fetch millions. Han Solo's blaster, used by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars, was sold for $1.05 million in August 2022. According to Guinness World Records, this blaster is the most expensive prop gun ever auctioned.