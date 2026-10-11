Darth Vader's lightsaber to go under hammer with a $1 million starting bid

Darth Vader's lightsaber is set to go up for auction once again with a reserve price of $1 million. Heritage Auctions will auction off the unique item on November 12, 2026, during what is known as The Ultimate Star Wars Auction. The lightsaber has been used in the movies The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

Darth Vader's lightsaber leads a lineup of Star Wars collectibles

Darth Vader’s lightsaber was auctioned for $3.65 million in September 2025 at Propstore. However, there is another movie weapon that outperformed this one. Mark Hamill's lightsaber, used in the film The Empire Strikes Back, was auctioned for $3.75 million at Heritage Auctions on July 15, 2026. According to sources, it broke the record for the most expensive Star Wars prop ever sold at auction. The lot also included a cast of Hamill's hand, recalling the scene in which Vader severs Luke Skywalker's hand.