Is the new Exorcist movie a follow-up to the 1990 cult favourite?

The new Exorcist film will be getting its inspiration from one of the most loved cult classics in the series, but do not think that this will be the sequel to the film. According to Mike Flanagan, who directed The Exorcist: Martyrs, the film was inspired by The Exorcist III, which was released way back in 1990. In the film, which will feature Scarlett Johansson, the audience will be introduced to a new character and mystery.

How does the new Exorcist Movie Connect to the 1990 Film?

Mike Flanagan addressed this issue while speaking in an interview during the New York Comic Con 2026, where the trailer for the movie was unveiled. According to him, working on this project with Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek has been a collective effort since all of them were on the same wavelength.