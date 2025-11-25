Scarlett Johansson roped in for new Exorcist movie

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is all set to step into the world of horror with the new Exorcist movie for Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Scarlett Johansson to star in upcoming Exorcist film

The upcoming Exorcist will be set in the same universe as the 1973 film and isn’t a sequel to Believer. Beyond that, plot details and additional cast members haven’t been confirmed. Filming will take place in New York City.

Mike Flanagan is writing, directing and producing the newest installment, which has been described as a “radical new take” on the property.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist’ film,” said Flanagan, best known for Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck.

The original Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin, follows a mother who hires two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her demonically possessed 12-year-old. Released in 1973, the film was a critical and commercial hit with $441 million globally in addition to 10 Oscar nominations.