Udo Kier, striking German actor from My Own Private Idaho and Ace Ventura, dies at 81

Udo Kier, the German actor whose icy gaze and strange, scene-stealing screen presence made him a favorite of filmmakers including Andy Warhol, Gus Van Sant and Lars von Trier, has died at 81.

His partner, artist Delbert McBride, told a news portal that Udo died on Sunday in Palm Springs, California.

A longtime arthouse favorite, Udo also had an unlikely run as a character actor in Hollywood blockbusters including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with Jim Carrey.

The most recent of Udo’s more than 200 credits in a nearly 60-year career was this year's Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent, which could vie for Oscars and other major awards in the coming season.

Udo had his breakout as the star of two films produced by Warhol and directed by Paul Morrissey: 1973's Flesh for Frankenstein and 1974's Blood for Dracula. German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder put Udo in several films later in the decade, including The Stationmaster’s Wife and The Third Generation.