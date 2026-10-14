Maha Devi Adishakti first look out: Maa Durga’s epic animated story to hit cinemas in 2027

Get ready for a dose of divine power, epic mythology and some seriously stunning animation! The first look of Maha Devi Adishakti – The Legend of Maa Durga has been unveiled just in time for Navaratri, bringing the timeless story of the Divine Mother to the big screen in a whole new way. Directed by Milind Nandanwar and written by acclaimed author Akshat Gupta, the animated feature is produced by Gaurav Malhotra of Artha Entertainment and Animation and is set to release in cinemas worldwide in February 2027.

Maha Devi Adishakti: First look of animated Maa Durga film unveiled ahead of 2027 release

Blending the magic of Indian mythology with music and animation, Maha Devi Adishakti is all about bringing stories that have been part of India’s cultural DNA for generations to a whole new audience. With music by Shreyas Puranik, the film promises a cinematic celebration of faith, courage and the eternal triumph of good over evil.