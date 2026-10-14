Maha Devi Adishakti first look out: Maa Durga’s epic animated story to hit cinemas in 2027

Get ready for a dose of divine power, epic mythology and some seriously stunning animation! The first look of Maha Devi Adishakti – The Legend of Maa Durga has been unveiled just in time for Navaratri, bringing the timeless story of the Divine Mother to the big screen in a whole new way. Directed by Milind Nandanwar and written by acclaimed author Akshat Gupta, the animated feature is produced by Gaurav Malhotra of Artha Entertainment and Animation and is set to release in cinemas worldwide in February 2027.
Blending the magic of Indian mythology with music and animation, Maha Devi Adishakti is all about bringing stories that have been part of India’s cultural DNA for generations to a whole new audience. With music by Shreyas Puranik, the film promises a cinematic celebration of faith, courage and the eternal triumph of good over evil.
Talking about the film’s vision, director Milind Nandanwar said, “Bharat has forever been the land of spirituality, devotion and timeless wisdom. The stories of Sanatan Dharma have shaped our civilisation, carrying messages that remain relevant across generations. They remind us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, Dharma and truth will ultimately prevail. We feel divinely blessed that Maa chose us as her medium to bring her story to her children. It is both a privilege and a profound responsibility that we embrace with complete devotion.”
From Mahishasuramardini taking on the mighty Mahishasura to Goddess Kali unleashing her formidable divine power, the film celebrates the many forms of Devi and the incredible strength she represents. This means timeless legends, larger-than-life moments and a powerful tribute to the Divine Mother, all brought to life through animation.
While AI is changing the way content is created, the makers of Maha Devi Adishakti are keeping the human touch firmly in the spotlight. More than 150 animators have come together to create the film through painstaking, hand-crafted animation. Every frame reflects the skill, creativity and passion of the artists behind the scenes, proving that a little human magic goes a long way.
Producer Gaurav Malhotra shared his thoughts on bringing these stories to a new generation, saying, “We grew up watching devotional television serials and reading books that shaped our understanding of our culture and traditions. Today, as the way children consume content evolves, we felt the need to tell these timeless stories in a format they can connect with and enjoy. Maha Devi Adishakti is our endeavour to bring India’s spiritual heritage closer to the younger generation while preserving its essence and sanctity. Envisioned as a family film, it aims to bring grandparents, parents and children together through a shared experience of culture, values and devotion.”
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