Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey OTT release date confirmed, digital copies to get 90 minutes of bonus content

The digital release date and streaming platform for India still need to be confirmed. No OTT platform has been named yet, and viewers in India have to wait for information on which services will carry the film and from when.

According to UPHE, purchased digital copies of The Odyssey will include 90 minutes of bonus content. This reportedly includes a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which could show how the film was shot across multiple locations around the world and the challenges of bringing Homer’s epic to life. Nolan has long championed physical media and carefully prepared home versions, so the extras will likely be a major draw for fans. The exact contents of each edition have not been officially detailed.

Universal’s arrangement with Netflix suggests it to be the most likely platform. Reports suggest around four months on Peacock followed by a longer exclusive Netflix window. That would mean a Peacock debut around February or March 2027 and a Netflix arrival around June or July 2027 in the US, with other regions possibly later.

If you want the film at home right away, the November 17 release is the one to watch for. Those preferring a subscription premiere should expect early 2027 at the earliest. Dates and platforms can change, so keep an eye out for official announcements.