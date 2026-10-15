Emperor vs Sarat Chandra Review: Srijit Mukherji’s powerful take on freedom and dissent

Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is a complete justification of the saying ‘history repeats itself’. Taking a page from the life and times of famous Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the movie’s narration follows two parallel tracks – that of the creator and the creation. Through Sarat Chandra and his character Sabyasachi Mullick from Pawther Daabi, one can see how resistance, dissent and protest work in two different ways. While Tota Roy Choudhury’s Sarat Chandra pours his rage against the British colonialism quietly through his pen, Abir Chatterjee’s Sabyasachi Mullick is rather radical in his ways.
Heroes and Heartbreaks
The movie’s philosophy continuously revolves around the word ‘hero’. While today a hero may mean a handsome protagonist or a human with super powers, Srijit’s heroes were regular men, with varying personal philosophies and different paths to attain the same objective – liberation. Sarat Chandra’s novels like Devdas, Srikanto, Parineeta made him an icon of Bengali literature that the common people looked up to. But changing times and oppression led him to create a hero of their times- Sabyasachi. Sarat Chandra’s deviation from his usual fiction stories created a man who was not only ambidextrous but handsome, intelligent, knowledgeable, strategic, one who knew many languages and one who could transform his looks at the drop of a hat. Sabyasachi was the perfect leader working, organizing, and uniting people to stand up against oppression.
Here, it is also crucial to mention the presence of a third hero – Asia’s first Nobel recipient Rabindranath Tagore, who Sarat Chandra considered as his own guru. While the two shared a cordial bond, the latter attached expectations and was met with a complete different side of his guru after understanding his philosophy of Nationalism and views regarding the British rule.
An envious cast
Like always, Srijit gathers an envious ensemble by bringing together veteran and popular actors with newcomers. While Tota and Abir helm the film, one can also see Mimi Chakraborty, Kanchan Mullick, Tathagatha Mukherjee, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Divyani Mondal and Rik Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Tota brings his best as Sarat Chandra who keeps alive the saying that the pen is mightier than the sword. Abir brings to screen the charming, sauve and fierce Sabyasachi. Mimi’s Sumitra / Rose and Divyani’s Bharati are a representation of all the women who joined anti-British movements and gave it their best. While Tathagatha plays an elite gentleman who can be looked with suspicious eyes, Debopriyo’s Aiyer was a complete delight of a performance. Kanchan stayed true to his expectation with a touch of comedy and seriousness while Rik’s presence as a youth member portrays their impatience to reach their goal, limits of resilience, a test of loyalty and more. Each of their performances put together contributed to the overall brilliance of the movie.
A non-linear narrative
Srijit uses a non-linear narrative which jumps back and forth between Sarat Chandra and Sabyasachi’s timelines. While the creator and the creation never meet the two timelines complement each other and helps in taking forward the story. It is also interesting how Sarat Chandra takes inspiration from real events around him and incorporates them in Sabyasachi’s timeline. As a viewer, the movie’s beginning montage where all the characters are introduced simultaneously could be slightly confusing, but the mist clears as the narrative progresses and every character is introduced. Moreover, we felt the Devdas sequence felt slightly out of place as the movie holds weight even without it.
Srijit’s debut as music composer
The background score really needs a moment of its own. The rendition of ‘Tomare Koriyachi Jibonero Dhrubotara’ is already climbing up the charts due to its general popularity. But, the chorus and other background scores are perfectly composed bringing into spotlight the situations and instilling a rhythm of urgency for independence.
Final thoughts
Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is definitely a movie that one needs to watch, especially now when pockets of India is burning, again. The uncanny parallel between Sarat Chandra’s times and that of today’s where peaceful dissent is seen as a crime, icons often pursue a middle path leaving their followers disheartened and passive conversation has no space if thoughts vary, need another Sabyasachi Mullick to control the situation.
Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is playing now in theatres
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