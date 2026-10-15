Emperor vs Sarat Chandra Review: Srijit Mukherji’s powerful take on freedom and dissent

Heroes and Heartbreaks

The movie’s philosophy continuously revolves around the word ‘hero’. While today a hero may mean a handsome protagonist or a human with super powers, Srijit’s heroes were regular men, with varying personal philosophies and different paths to attain the same objective – liberation. Sarat Chandra’s novels like Devdas, Srikanto, Parineeta made him an icon of Bengali literature that the common people looked up to. But changing times and oppression led him to create a hero of their times- Sabyasachi. Sarat Chandra’s deviation from his usual fiction stories created a man who was not only ambidextrous but handsome, intelligent, knowledgeable, strategic, one who knew many languages and one who could transform his looks at the drop of a hat. Sabyasachi was the perfect leader working, organizing, and uniting people to stand up against oppression.

Here, it is also crucial to mention the presence of a third hero – Asia’s first Nobel recipient Rabindranath Tagore, who Sarat Chandra considered as his own guru. While the two shared a cordial bond, the latter attached expectations and was met with a complete different side of his guru after understanding his philosophy of Nationalism and views regarding the British rule.