Praveen Bennett on Resort Season 2: A new villain, a major showdown and more drama

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The world of resorts and professional kitchens is relatively new to the Indian OTT market. Internationally, we have seen shows such as The White Lotus and The Bear, where the resort and kitchen environments play an important role. But in India, this world has rarely been explored in such a detailed and authentic way.

We thought it was a fresh idea. Creating this world was a new experience for everyone involved — the director, writer, cinematographer and the entire team. We knew that we couldn't just shoot in a working resort kitchen because resorts usually do not allow you to use their kitchens for filming. So we had to build one. We spoke to several chefs, visited resorts, explored different locations and researched the environment extensively. We eventually built the kitchen set at Gokulam Studios. Once we had done that, we felt confident that we were on the right track.

Initially, we had no idea how audiences would respond. We didn't know whether people would connect with this world or see themselves in the characters. But we were very confident about the emotional element, especially the character of Vetri. He is an underdog, and we felt strongly that his journey would connect with audiences. The idea was to take this underdog, who dreams of becoming an executive chef, and place him in this very high-end resort environment. That contrast was the starting point. Vijay, who wrote the character of Vetri, was very confident about the writing. He believed the underdog story would work, and that gave us the confidence to enter this world.

Global Villages Production House and Mangesh Babu were extremely important to the success of Resort. Without their support, I don't think the project would have been possible. There were many budget constraints, and I honestly don't know whether another producer would have taken on a project of this scale. The whole team worked incredibly hard. Ultimately, the writer and the director are the people who create the world, but a project like this can only succeed when the production team believes in that vision and supports it. We were fortunate to have that support.