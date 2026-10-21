Michael Jackson biopic denied entry under a major category for the Golden Globe

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards in 2027 has denied the King of Pop’s biopic, Michael to contend under the musical or comedy categories. Instead, it has been redirected to the drama category, where it will face a tougher competition from a long list of nominees.
For a layman, Michael, seems to be the best fit under the musical / comedy categories. But the Golden Globe screening panel does not think so. In fact, for a movie to be competing under the musical category, the music used in the movie must sufficiently drive its narrative. However, the screening panel of the Golden Globe had denied Michael’s entry in the category stating that the music used was not sufficient enough to take forward the storyline. Now, this may appear strange to many considering it is a movie on the King of Pop. But this is not new for the panel. They have in the past also redirected films to compete in other categories than the studio’s desired submission.
As per the Golden Globe categorization, a musical is a movie which has sufficient songs that drive forward the narrative in addition to the dialogues. But somehow Michael, in the eyes of the panel, has failed to do so. Thus, both the movie and Jaafar Jackson as the lead is now expected to compete it out in the ‘drama’ categories’ . Interestingly, in the past, Ray and Walk the Line has won under the musical categories. But musical biopic oriented narratives like Bohemian Rhapsody or Elvis have had to compete under the drama category.
The studio behind Michael, Lionsgate, is now debating over whether they should contest this decision or re-enter in the drama category. The catch is, the studio will have to compete and win their case by October 31, which is the official deadline for the Golden Globes submission. With time too short, one will have to wait and watch what the studio decides to do.
When and where can one stream the 2027 Golden Globe Awards?
After the submissions close on October 31 this year, the final nominations will be announced on December 7. Nikki Glacer, comedian and actress will step in as the host for the Awards night, marking it her third consecutive host appearance. The 84th Annual Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to take place from Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California on January 10 (US timings). Indian viewers can watch it from 6.30 am on January 11 via Lionsgate Play or JioHotstar.
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