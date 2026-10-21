Michael Jackson biopic denied entry under a major category for the Golden Globe

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards in 2027 has denied the King of Pop’s biopic, Michael to contend under the musical or comedy categories. Instead, it has been redirected to the drama category, where it will face a tougher competition from a long list of nominees.

Michael: Why the rejection under music/ comedy category?

For a layman, Michael, seems to be the best fit under the musical / comedy categories. But the Golden Globe screening panel does not think so. In fact, for a movie to be competing under the musical category, the music used in the movie must sufficiently drive its narrative. However, the screening panel of the Golden Globe had denied Michael’s entry in the category stating that the music used was not sufficient enough to take forward the storyline. Now, this may appear strange to many considering it is a movie on the King of Pop. But this is not new for the panel. They have in the past also redirected films to compete in other categories than the studio’s desired submission.