5 Salman Khan cameo roles you cannot miss: Here's how to watch them on OTT

When you remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, the first things which come to mind are Anjali’s (Kajol) boys –cut hair, the iconic trio of Rahul (SRK), Anjali and Tina (Rani Mukherji) and some fabulous comedy by the supporting characters. But there’s another character that stole the show – Salman Khan who essayed the role of Aman Mehra. In this extended cameo his boyish charm, his handsomeness and the unforgettable steps to Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye are all remembered time and again. As Kuch Kuch Hota Hain turned 28, we take a look at some of Salman Khan’s iconic cameos and extended special appearances that made him steal the show, even from the main / supporting cast.
When it was released in 2003, the performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini compelled people to sit with tissues and rethink their relationship with ageing parents. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film had a cameo by Salman Khan and Mahima Chaudhry who played Alok and Arpita respectively. Alok steps in as the adopted son of the patriarch Raj Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan) and proved that sometimes relations are not bound by the womb or blood. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Another Ravi Chopra film, Baabul saw Salman Khan essay the character of Avinash or Avi Kapoor. While the primary cast comprised Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukherji and John Abraham, Salman Khan’s cameo triggers a crucial social question – what happens to the relationship between woman and her in-laws after the death of the husband. This 2006 movie sees the in-laws stand up for their young widowed daughter-in-law and help her find her way back to happiness and relations. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video / Amazon MX Player and Jio Hotstar
This 2007 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film saw the director and the actor reunite after a long hiatus. Based on the book White Nights by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky, it was the industry debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor . Salman Khan plays the role of Imaan Pirzada, the man whose absence was the central conflict of the movie. When he finally makes an appearance in physical form, it is to be seen if his lover reunites with him or walks away with newfound love. Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video
Siddhartha Anand’s Pathaan saw the surprising jugalbandi of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in fighting off the enemies together. What happens when one agent gets trapped in enemy circle, you need a slight push from the other agent. When Pathaan (SRK) needs help, Tiger a.k.a Avinash Singh Rathore (Salman Khan) makes an appearance. This scene also raised questions about a possible crossover of these two spy agents in another film. While that remains to turn into reality, viewers can still see some actions scenes from the two Khans in this 2023 movie. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Director Rohit Shetty is known to pack surprises for the viewers in every scene. That is why in Singham Again (2024), he brings Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Salman Khan (Chulbul Pandey), two of the most comically chaotic and action-packed cops together on screen. This blink and miss scene raised the question of a possible crossover, which Rohit himself clarified as a one-time possibility, rather than incorporating Chulbul Pandey into his copverse.
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