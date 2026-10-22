5 Salman Khan cameo roles you cannot miss: Here's how to watch them on OTT

Director Rohit Shetty is known to pack surprises for the viewers in every scene. That is why in Singham Again (2024), he brings Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Salman Khan (Chulbul Pandey), two of the most comically chaotic and action-packed cops together on screen. This blink and miss scene raised the question of a possible crossover, which Rohit himself clarified as a one-time possibility, rather than incorporating Chulbul Pandey into his copverse.

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