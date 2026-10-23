Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden emerges as a surprise James Bond contender

Known for his role as Robb Stark in the series Game of Thrones, Richard Madden is rumoured to be one of the potential candidates to become the next actor to play the character of James Bond. There has been an increase in activity surrounding the casting of the next 007, and screen tests are said to start soon under director Denis Villeneuve.

Why is Richard Madden being considered for James Bond?

As reported, the casting process is at a critical juncture, with several actors set to take part in extensive screen tests. Richard, who starred as a spy in the Russo Brothers' TV series Citadel alongside Priyanka Chopra, would be an asset with his previous work in the thriller genre.