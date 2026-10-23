Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden emerges as a surprise James Bond contender

Known for his role as Robb Stark in the series Game of Thrones, Richard Madden is rumoured to be one of the potential candidates to become the next actor to play the character of James Bond. There has been an increase in activity surrounding the casting of the next 007, and screen tests are said to start soon under director Denis Villeneuve.
As reported, the casting process is at a critical juncture, with several actors set to take part in extensive screen tests. Richard, who starred as a spy in the Russo Brothers' TV series Citadel alongside Priyanka Chopra, would be an asset with his previous work in the thriller genre.
Jack Lowden from Slow Horses, Callum Turner from Masters of the Air and Josh O’Connor from The Crown are some of the names that have emerged for playing 007. According to reports, the screen test could start on Friday. At least three actors are believed to be participating in the screen tests, while according to a separate source, there may be five.
The tests will examine how good the competitors are at their stunts, acting, and delivering lines. The search for the new 007 started in spring, when it was reported that casting director Nina Gold had joined the production. This was followed by two months of meetings as the makers worked towards finding their next leading man.
For Richard Madden, this alleged move follows a career that has seen him venture far out of Westeros. Richard Madden starred as Robb Stark, who was the firstborn son of Ned and Catelyn Stark in the series Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2013. His character became King in the North during the War of the Five Kings before meeting a shocking end in Season 3’s “The Rains of Castamere”, during the infamous Red Wedding.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.