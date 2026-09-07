Gary Oldman claims the next James Bond is already cast and backs co-star Jack Lowden

The race to become the new superspy has been the subject of intense speculation for several years. Jack finds himself among a talented pool of highly rumoured contenders that reportedly includes Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal. The studio has kept the casting process under exceptionally tight wraps while preparing to reboot the beloved character.

The upcoming spy thriller is shaping up to be a massive cinematic event with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve set to direct. Denis will be bringing a brand new script penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to life. This fresh creative team has only heightened global anticipation for the franchise's new era.

In an exciting twist, Jack might not be the only member of his household eyeing a role in the legendary series. Last month his wife, acclaimed actress Saoirse Ronan, publicly expressed her desire to join the franchise as an antagonist. Saoirse revealed she is "dead serious" about playing a dark young female villain to give women a space to direct their pent-up anger on screen.