Cinema

Gary Oldman claims the next James Bond is already cast and backs co-star Jack Lowden

The veteran actor believes the highly anticipated search for the next 007 is over as he roots for his fellow television star to take the coveted role
Who will be the new James Bond?
Gary Oldman claims new James Bond is already cast
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2 min read

Gary Oldman has stirred up the entertainment world by claiming that the exhaustive search for the next James Bond is officially over. During a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actor stated that studio executives have already made their final decision on who will step into the iconic tuxedo and take over the coveted 007 moniker.

Who will be the new James Bond?

While keeping the supposed winner's identity under wraps, Gary made it clear who he hopes has landed the part. He strongly backed his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden to inherit the role from Daniel Craig. "It’s been rumoured that he’s on the shortlist," Gary shared. "We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

Gary Oldman claims the next James Bond is already cast and backs co-star Jack Lowden
Who will be the new James Bond?

The race to become the new superspy has been the subject of intense speculation for several years. Jack finds himself among a talented pool of highly rumoured contenders that reportedly includes Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal. The studio has kept the casting process under exceptionally tight wraps while preparing to reboot the beloved character.

The upcoming spy thriller is shaping up to be a massive cinematic event with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve set to direct. Denis will be bringing a brand new script penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to life. This fresh creative team has only heightened global anticipation for the franchise's new era.

In an exciting twist, Jack might not be the only member of his household eyeing a role in the legendary series. Last month his wife, acclaimed actress Saoirse Ronan, publicly expressed her desire to join the franchise as an antagonist. Saoirse revealed she is "dead serious" about playing a dark young female villain to give women a space to direct their pent-up anger on screen.

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Who will be the new James Bond?
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