Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film to focus on the life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee

According to the makers, the film will blend historical drama with the tension of a political thriller. It will trace the story of a man who held firm to his convictions even when that meant walking away from power. Madhur said the project is a first for him, since he has never before made a film on a historical personality, and called it both a challenge and a demanding task. He said he hopes to present this chapter of Indian history with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective.

Madhur Bhandarkar's film isn't the only screen project on Mukherjee. Directors Suchandra X Vaaniya and Chaandroday Pal announced a Bengali-Hindi biopic titled Shyama on Mukherjee's birth anniversary this year. It is set against the Partition-era years of 1945 to 1953. In an interview with The Statesman, Vaaniya said it was in scripting and research, with filming planned for after the monsoon. It is not yet clear how the two projects will differ in focus or timing.