5 popular films on OTT that were adapted for the stage

A film adapted from a Broadway musical which was influenced by another film determines the course of progression and popularity for Hairspray. Centered around Tracy Turnblad who wants to dance her way through a popular television show, the movie/ musical projects racial integration, body image and social prejudice as central themes. The broadway premiered in 2002 while the films have been released in 1988 and 2007. Available for rent on Prime Video.

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