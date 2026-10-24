Salaar Part 2: Deva and Varadha’s story set to continue as sequel moves towards production

Salaar Part 2, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, might finally be getting closer to its release. According to reports, the film's director, Prashanth Neel, has updated on the possibility of starting filming the sequel, which is officially titled Salaar: Part 2- Shouryaanga Parvam. The pre-production of the movie has also commenced, giving indications that the sequel is closer to reality now.

Salaar Part 2: Prashanth Neel reportedly targets June 2027 for filming

The project has been among the most awaited movies in Prabhas's slate since the release of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire in 2023. Despite discussions about the movie coming out at different points in time, its production date was still unclear.