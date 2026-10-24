Cinema

Salaar Part 2: Deva and Varadha’s story set to continue as sequel moves towards production

Salaar part 2 is reportedly targeting a June 2027 shooting start, with director Prashanth Neel said to be overseeing pre-production for the highly anticipated sequel
Salaar part 2, titled Shouryaanga Parvam, could enter production in June 2027
Salaar Part 2: Prashanth Neel reportedly plans June 2027 shoot
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Salaar Part 2, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, might finally be getting closer to its release. According to reports, the film's director, Prashanth Neel, has updated on the possibility of starting filming the sequel, which is officially titled Salaar: Part 2- Shouryaanga Parvam. The pre-production of the movie has also commenced, giving indications that the sequel is closer to reality now.

Salaar Part 2: Prashanth Neel reportedly targets June 2027 for filming

The project has been among the most awaited movies in Prabhas's slate since the release of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire in 2023. Despite discussions about the movie coming out at different points in time, its production date was still unclear.

The upcoming movie is anticipated to continue from where the previous movie ended, and this time around, we will go back to the violent political environment of Khansaar. The initial plot revolved around two main characters, namely, Deva, who was acted by Prabhas, and Vardharaja Mannar popularly known as Varadha, whose character was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Deva ultimately emerged as Varadha's most powerful supporter; however, the movie's findings have made their bond more difficult to understand. The movie's climax also posed some questions that remain unaddressed, which makes way for yet another story involving politics and personal conflicts.

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam may begin filming in June 2027, according to reports
Prashanth Neel is reportedly overseeing preparations for the next chapter of the Prabhas-led action franchise

Salaar Part 2's plot will revolve around Deva’s past more than ever before. The other two elements that may affect the plot of the movie are the rival clans of Khansaar and the events from the ending of the first part. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to reprise their respective roles as Deva and Varadha.

Deva’s mysterious past is expected to be explored further in Salaar Part 2
The power struggle in Khansaar is set to remain central to the sequel’s storyline

Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, after starring in Kannappa and Baahubali: The Epic. Upcoming films that Prabhas will feature in include Fauzi, a period-action film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, to be released on March 19, 2027, and Spirit, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, to be released in October 2027. He is also expected to return in Kalki 2898 AD 2.

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Salaar part 2, titled Shouryaanga Parvam, could enter production in June 2027
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Prabhas
Prithviraj Sukumanan
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