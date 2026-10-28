Simon V Kurian on documenting Chennai’s LGBTQIA+ community in 'A Quiet Reckoning'

A woman who has stopped speaking. A young trans woman who leaves home and arrives in Chennai looking for somewhere to live. People who have spent years hiding parts of themselves from the world outside. For filmmaker Simon V Kurian, these are not stories to be arranged into a neat argument. They are lives unfolding, sometimes painfully, in front of his camera.

A Quiet Reckoning: Simon V Kurian’s Lens on Chennai’s LGBTQIA+ Community and Their Struggles

His latest feature documentary, 'A Quiet Reckoning', follows Chennai’s LGBTQ+ community through the work of Sunil Menon and Sahodaran, a community-led organisation supporting queer and trans people. Filmed over several years, it looks at what it takes to find support in a society that often makes people feel they do not belong.

Simon began filming in 2019, before the pandemic interrupted production for two years. When he returned, he could follow stories whose outcomes he could never have predicted. One was of a trans girl who experienced abuse at home before seeking help at Sahodaran. Another was a trans woman who had left Bengaluru after coming out and found refuge at Thozhi, a Chennai shelter. “The passage of time between filming allowed us to film that,” he says, showing how the organisation’s work shaped lives beyond a moment of crisis.

Simon chose to anchor the film in Chennai after meeting Sunil, whose approach to building an organisation run by the community, for the community, struck him as extraordinary. “They were in charge of their story,” he says of Sahodaran’s team, all of whom had lived experience.

For Sunil, the need for a community-led model came from witnessing the discomfort people experienced when seeking help through conventional NGOs. “I worked in an NGO and I felt the palpable discomfort of people from the community walking into our centre to access services through me and my assistant,” he says. Anyone who asked for him or his colleague, Sendhilvel, risked being identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “So that kind of diverged their identity and they felt completely vulnerable.”