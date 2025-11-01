TAF’s 'night, Mother is a searing portrait of loneliness backed by real-world action

The stillness is echoed in the set, designed by Prasanna Rajaram, which holds the audience in the same quiet pressure as the characters. “The house is both shelter and prison,” Prasanna explains. “The question in the audience’s mind willbe: is this a prison or a home — or are two people voluntarily imprisoning themselves within it?” And how has this been executed, he explains, “With the brilliant use of steel structures, the house doubles as a prison. Its significance won’t be obvious at first, but will be felt as the play progresses.”

For Aparna Rajhesh, who plays Thara, the character is neither villain nor redeemer; she is a mother convinced that protection equals love. “She doesn’t see the control as control. She sees it as care,” Aparna says. “She truly believes she’s doing the right thing.”

Stepping into Nisha (Jessie), Abhinaya Ravindranathan found that the emotional click came during a rehearsal where she spoke the lines “I’m tired. I’m hurt. I’m sad. I feel used.” “In that moment,” she says, “I stopped acting the lines and just let them be true. Jessie wasn’t a character anymore; she was a person who had exhausted every last inner resource.”

Her performance rests not in breakdown, but razor-sharp composure. “The chaos has already happened, in her mind, in the years leading up to this night. What we see is the calm after the storm. The hysteria is in the stillness.”

’night, Mother is also the genesis of The Art Factory’s Buddy Initiative, an effort to extend the play’s emotional aftermath into the real world. “Five years ago, when I read the play again, I felt something more than a staging was needed to bring focus to a global problem. The idea of the Buddy programme began there. I felt that just staging it and leaving it behind when the lights go out would be like commercially exploiting the theme.” “Vinod gave us so much insight into what loneliness does to a person. He did extensive study and research on loneliness statistics worldwide. It is an imperative initiative, and I really hope people see this as a good change and come forward to speak their unspoken emotions,” adds Aparna. This play begged the question: “You’ve brought attention to the problem — now what are you going to do about it?” Vinod says. “We couldn’t just close the curtains and walk away.”

₹200. On 1 and 2 Nov from 7.30 pm onwards. At AF Madras, Nungambakkam.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya